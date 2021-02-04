Shanghai ETS shrinks by a third as coal plants exit for national market
Published 10:17 on February 4, 2021 / Last updated at 10:17 on February 4, 2021 / China, China's National ETS, China's Offset Market, China's Pilot Markets / No Comments
Shanghai on Thursday released the 2020 allocation plan for its municipal emissions trading scheme, with the overall CO2 cap shrinking by a third as more than 20 coal-fired power plans will exit the local scheme to join the national market.
Shanghai on Thursday released the 2020 allocation plan for its municipal emissions trading scheme, with the overall CO2 cap shrinking by a third as more than 20 coal-fired power plans will exit the local scheme to join the national market.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.