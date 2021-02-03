UK court dismisses carbon fraudster appeals over unqualified expert witness
Published 23:36 on February 3, 2021 / Last updated at 01:45 on February 4, 2021 / Bavardage, EMEA, EU ETS, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Voluntary Market / No Comments
An UK appeals court has upheld convictions against seven men charged with committing fraud via various carbon markets, rejecting challenges over the prosecution's use of an expert witness who was later discredited.
An UK appeals court has upheld convictions against seven men charged with committing fraud via various carbon markets, rejecting challenges over the prosecution’s use of an expert witness who was later discredited.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.