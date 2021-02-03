More EU ETS delinquents ‘named and shamed’ by German government

The German government has ‘named and shamed’ another group of companies for failing to comply with the EU ETS, including a pair of Egyptian airlines.

Air Arabia Egypt and FlyEgypt were added by Germany’s emissions trading authority (DEHSt) to a list of aircraft operators that have not reported their emissions or surrendered units for one or more years under the bloc’s carbon market.

In total, nine plants or aircraft operators were added to the Gazette of Germany’s Federal Environment Agency last month for their violations, DEHSt announced on Wednesday, with the two Egyptian airlines’ infractions dating back to 2018.

No further information was given about the compliance violations, which for the rest of the companies were for ETS emissions years dated between 2012 and 2018.

FlyEgypt reported problems in early 2019 – when its EU Aviation Allowances for 2018 would have been due – stemming from the grounding of Boeing’s 737 MAX following two crashes.

The German government has previously announced compliance violations for foreign carriers including Russia’s Aeroflot, Rossiya, and Siberian Airlines, as well as Iraqi Airways and a handful of smaller private operators registered in Germany.

Penalties for EU ETS non-compliance are currently around €110/tonne, with violators also being forced to buy and surrender the missing allowances.

Failure to comply with the EU ETS could in extreme cases result in the impounding of aircraft.

By Mike Szabo – mike@carbon-pulse.com