Carbon Taxes > UPDATE – EU leaders adopt upgraded 2030 climate target of at least 55%

UPDATE – EU leaders adopt upgraded 2030 climate target of at least 55%

Published 08:00 on December 11, 2020  /  Last updated at 10:09 on December 11, 2020  /  Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

EU heads of state and government early on Friday adopted the 27-nation bloc's upgraded 2030 emissions reduction target of at least 55% below 1990 levels, after a whole night of negotiations at the European Council to persuade Poland.

(Updates with italicised paragraphs.)

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software