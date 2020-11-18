CO2 removals will not be included in EU carbon market -senior official
Published 11:10 on November 18, 2020 / Last updated at 11:10 on November 18, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
The EU is not planning to include carbon removals certificates in the EU ETS, a European Commission senior official clarified on Wednesday as its climate department works on designing its first system to certify removals.
