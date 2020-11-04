MARCU MY WORDS: The importance of the Article 6 Guidelines to the success of the Paris Agreement

Published 22:46 on November 4, 2020 / Last updated at 22:46 on November 4, 2020 / Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, Climate Talks, Dialogue, International, Japan, Kyoto Mechanisms, New Market Mechanisms, Other APAC, REDD, Shipping, South Korea, Views, Voluntary Market / No Comments

The absence of the Article 6 Guidelines creates uncertainty for the accounting treatment of assets in the emerging carbon market under the Paris Agreement as well as for other related markets. The importance of the international accounting treatment cannot be overstated.