Americas > Silicon Valley investors back UK-based CO2 accounting startup with $3.4 mln

Silicon Valley investors back UK-based CO2 accounting startup with $3.4 mln

Published 00:01 on October 30, 2020  /  Last updated at 22:50 on October 29, 2020  /  Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, REDD, US, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

A real-time corporate emissions tracking platform has secured $3.4 million in funding from Silicon Valley backers including Uber’s former CEO.

A real-time corporate emissions tracking platform has secured $3.4 million in funding from Silicon Valley backers including Uber’s former CEO.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software