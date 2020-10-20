Oil major Total delivers first carbon neutral LNG cargo to China’s CNOOC
Published 12:12 on October 20, 2020 / Last updated at 13:15 on October 20, 2020 / China, China's Offset Market, International, Voluntary Market / No Comments
French oil major Total has delivered its first shipment of carbon neutral LNG, the latest delivery to China’s National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC).
French oil major Total has delivered its first shipment of carbon neutral LNG, the latest delivery to China’s National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC).
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.