Brussels starts work to spur carbon removals from agriculture and forestry
Published 17:08 on September 23, 2020 / Last updated at 17:30 on September 23, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
The European Commission is laying down the groundwork to propose a “robust” certification scheme incentivising farmers and foresters to cut GHG emissions, EU officials said on Wednesday.
The European Commission is laying down the groundwork to propose a “robust” certification scheme incentivising farmers and foresters to cut GHG emissions, EU officials said on Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.