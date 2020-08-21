Africa > GCF approves massive EBRD project to green industries in seven countries

GCF approves massive EBRD project to green industries in seven countries

Published 21:57 on August 21, 2020  /  Last updated at 23:14 on August 21, 2020  /  Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, International, Middle East, REDD, South & Central, South Korea  /  No Comments

The Green Climate Fund (GCF) on Friday approved a $250 million loan to an EBRD-sponsored project to spur climate action in heavy industry across seven developing nations, a sum equivalent to around 10% of the UN climate finance initiative's annual budget.

