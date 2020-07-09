Greens warn against voluntary offset transition without corresponding adjustments

Published 19:09 on July 9, 2020 / Last updated at 19:09 on July 9, 2020 / Aviation/CORSIA, Climate Talks, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, New Market Mechanisms, REDD, Voluntary Market / No Comments

The absence of corresponding adjustments on voluntary carbon credit transfers over the next decade risks double counting emission reductions and obscuring climate mitigation progress, environmental organisations argued Thursday.