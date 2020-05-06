EU Market: EUAs sink back to €19 despite auction comeback, as short positions build further

EUAs hung around €19 on Wednesday as the market absorbed a bumper Polish auction far more comfortably than a smaller sale the previous day, as fresh data showed another increase in speculative short positions.