*NEW* MARCU MY WORDS: Europe’s Climate Law – Locking in the Future?

Published 21:33 on May 4, 2020 / Last updated at 01:54 on May 5, 2020 / Conversations, EMEA, EU ETS, Views / No Comments

The EU Climate Law, with its sweeping scope and ambitious objectives, will recalibrate the parameters of economic activity across the continent. In particular, it will dramatically narrow the options available to member states when they decide on how to meet their current and future energy demand.