California watchdog urges rule-based carbon supply mechanism, questions auction structure

Published 23:29 on April 29, 2020 / Last updated at 00:23 on April 30, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California regulator ARB should consider a rule-based mechanism to automatically adjust allowance supply based on surplus volume, as well as tweak ETS auction provisions to sell state-owned permits simultaneously with consigned volume, a government watchdog group said Wednesday.