New York releases draft RGGI regulation, adds peaking plants above 15 MW

Published 22:19 on April 29, 2020 / Last updated at 01:25 on April 30, 2020 / Americas, US / No Comments

New York’s Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) on Thursday released a draft RGGI regulation that aligns with the post-2020 Model Rule, with enhancements that include coverage for peaking plants under the 25MW threshold for the regional ETS.