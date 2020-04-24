Americas > CARBON PULSE CONVERSATIONS 004: Stillwater Associates

CARBON PULSE CONVERSATIONS 004: Stillwater Associates

Published 18:36 on April 24, 2020  /  Last updated at 18:36 on April 24, 2020  /  Americas, Canada, Conversations, RINs & LCFS, US, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

In the latest Carbon Pulse Conversations podcast, we speak to Megan Boutwell, vice president of operations at US-based consultancy Stillwater Associates, about the coronavirus-related impacts on the California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) and neighbouring transportation sector clean fuels markets.

