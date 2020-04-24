CARBON PULSE CONVERSATIONS 004: Stillwater Associates

Published 18:36 on April 24, 2020

In the latest Carbon Pulse Conversations podcast, we speak to Megan Boutwell, vice president of operations at US-based consultancy Stillwater Associates, about the coronavirus-related impacts on the California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) and neighbouring transportation sector clean fuels markets.