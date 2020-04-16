NA Markets: California carbon briefly tests $16 mark, while RGGI hits 1-month high

Published 23:36 on April 16, 2020 / Last updated at 01:36 on April 17, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices rose by nearly a dollar during the week as regulated parties were said to have ramped up their purchases, while RGGI allowances (RGAs) hit a one-month high on thinly traded volume.