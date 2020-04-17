CARBON PULSE CONVERSATIONS 003: Refinitiv

Published 13:21 on April 17, 2020 / Last updated at 13:21 on April 17, 2020 / China, China's National ETS, Conversations / No Comments

In the latest Carbon Pulse Conversations podcast, we speak to Oslo-based carbon and power analyst Yan Qin from Refinitiv about the latest developments in preparing for China’s national emissions trading scheme and the outlook for getting that market up and running this year.