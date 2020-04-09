NA Markets: California allowances retrace gains amid further volatility, RGGI finds support

Published 23:26 on April 9, 2020 / Last updated at 23:26 on April 9, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices ceded previous gains during another hectic week of trading as participants remain wary of how the COVID-19 pandemic will impact WCI emissions, while RGGI allowances (RGAs) maintained their recent bullish trend.