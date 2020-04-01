LCFS Market: Credit rally peters out at $200

Published 17:40 on April 1, 2020 / Last updated at 17:40 on April 1, 2020

California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) prices returned to a two-week high in recent days, but increased demand that picked credit values off a two-year low finally left the market.