California fuel consumption dips in 2019, likely cutting ETS obligations

Published 16:43 on April 1, 2020 / Last updated at 16:43 on April 1, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California fuel consumption fell slightly year-on-year in 2019 as gasoline demand slid, likely reducing WCI-covered emissions compared to the prior year, state data published this week suggested.