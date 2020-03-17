EU ETS should be “scrapped” from 2021 to counter virus impact -Polish official

The EU ETS should be "scrapped" from next year to help keep EU economies afloat amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Polish deputy minister for state assets said on Tuesday, as other eastern EU countries called for work on the EU’s Green Deal to also be halted.