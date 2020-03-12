RWE advances EUA hedging up to 2030 as ETS emissions fall 25%

Europe’s top emitter RWE slightly advanced its hedging rate for future generation over Q4 2019, extending EUA purchases to cover as far as 2030, even as its emissions collapsed 25% last year, the company said in financial results on Thursday.