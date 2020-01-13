UPDATE: Oregon will operate standalone ETS to show stringency to WCI partners -lawmaker

Published 17:23 on January 13, 2020 / Last updated at 20:48 on January 13, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Oregon’s potential cap-and-trade programme would operate independently of the WCI scheme during the initial part of the ETS, but lawmakers will still include language in a new bill to enable a future linkage with California and Quebec, a state senator told Carbon Pulse.