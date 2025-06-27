Americas > US & Canada > US > LCFS credit prices briefly soar 13% following approval of programme changes

LCFS credit prices briefly soar 13% following approval of programme changes

Published 21:12 on June 27, 2025 / Last updated at 21:12 on June 27, 2025 / / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US, US & Canada

California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credit prices briefly raced almost 13% higher on Friday after the Office of Administrative Law (OAL) signed off programme amendments, with updated carbon intensity (CI) benchmarks set to apply to fuel transactions beginning July 1.
California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credit prices briefly raced almost 13% higher on Friday after the Office of Administrative Law (OAL) signed off programme amendments, with updated carbon intensity (CI) benchmarks set to apply to fuel transactions beginning July 1.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.