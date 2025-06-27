LCFS credit prices briefly soar 13% following approval of programme changes

Published 21:12 on / Last updated at 21:12 on / Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US, US & Canada

California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credit prices briefly raced almost 13% higher on Friday after the Office of Administrative Law (OAL) signed off programme amendments, with updated carbon intensity (CI) benchmarks set to apply to fuel transactions beginning July 1.