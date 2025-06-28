CFTC: Producers axe CCA, WCA net length in favour of RGAs amid temperature rise in US Northeast

Published 00:35 on / Last updated at 00:35 on / Graham Gibson, Iulia Gheorghiu, Chris Ward and Brandon Mulder / Americas, Canada, US, US & Canada

Producers reduced their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) and Washington Carbon Allowance (WCA) holdings, and instead boosted RGGI Allowance (RGA) net length in light of increasing temperatures in the US Northeast earlier this week, latest figures from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed Friday.