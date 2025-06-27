Asia Pacific > Australia opens sea dumping CCS consultation

Australia opens sea dumping CCS consultation

Published 11:17 on June 27, 2025 / Last updated at 11:17 on June 27, 2025 / / Asia Pacific, Australia

Australia on Friday began a public consultation process for sea dumping carbon capture and sequestration (CCS), releasing draft guidance documents for domestic projects.
