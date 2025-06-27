EMEA > Europe > More time needed to debate EU’s 2040 climate goal, France says

Published 10:49 on June 27, 2025 / Last updated at 11:27 on June 27, 2025 / / EMEA, Europe

The EU needs time for a genuine democratic debate on the bloc’s next climate target for 2040, according to French President Emmanuel Macron, who has pleaded for decoupling the negotiations from the EU’s 2035 contribution to the UN due in September.
