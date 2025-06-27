Australia’s next NDC could lead to drastically steeper ACCU prices -analysis
Published 07:43 on June 27, 2025 /
Last updated at 07:43 on June 27, 2025 /
Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Australia
Australia’s next Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) will likely create the need for faster Safeguard Mechanism baseline decline rates, potentially leading to vastly higher Australian Carbon Credit Unit (ACCU) prices, according to analysis shared exclusively with Carbon Pulse.
Australia’s next Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) will likely create the need for faster Safeguard Mechanism baseline decline rates, potentially leading to vastly higher Australian Carbon Credit Unit (ACCU) prices, according to analysis shared exclusively with Carbon Pulse.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.