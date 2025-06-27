Asia Pacific > Australia’s next NDC could lead to drastically steeper ACCU prices -analysis

Australia’s next NDC could lead to drastically steeper ACCU prices -analysis

Published 07:43 on June 27, 2025 / Last updated at 07:43 on June 27, 2025 / / Asia Pacific, Australia

Australia’s next Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) will likely create the need for faster Safeguard Mechanism baseline decline rates, potentially leading to vastly higher Australian Carbon Credit Unit (ACCU) prices, according to analysis shared exclusively with Carbon Pulse.
Australia’s next Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) will likely create the need for faster Safeguard Mechanism baseline decline rates, potentially leading to vastly higher Australian Carbon Credit Unit (ACCU) prices, according to analysis shared exclusively with Carbon Pulse.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.