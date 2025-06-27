Americas > BRIEFING: Colombian Q1 2025 CO2 tax retirements see multi-year peak

BRIEFING: Colombian Q1 2025 CO2 tax retirements see multi-year peak

Published 01:05 on June 27, 2025 / Last updated at 01:05 on June 27, 2025 / / Americas, Carbon Taxes, South & Central, Voluntary

The Q1 2025 results for carbon offsetting under Colombia’s national CO2 tax have this week been published, showing higher retirements that build upon recent rebounds in local demand after post-2022 lows.
The Q1 2025 results for carbon offsetting under Colombia’s national CO2 tax have this week been published, showing higher retirements that build upon recent rebounds in local demand after post-2022 lows.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.