INTERVIEW: Success of Brazilian ETS will be an indicator for the rest of Latin America, expert says
Published 23:48 on June 26, 2025 /
Last updated at 23:48 on June 26, 2025 /
Ilana Cardial / Americas, Carbon Taxes, Mexico, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary
As the Brazilian government moves slowly to regulate its ETS, other Latin American countries are watching closely, with its success likely to serve as a reference point for the region, an expert told Carbon Pulse on the sidelines of a conference this week.
