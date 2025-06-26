Americas > INTERVIEW: Success of Brazilian ETS will be an indicator for the rest of Latin America, expert says

INTERVIEW: Success of Brazilian ETS will be an indicator for the rest of Latin America, expert says

Published 23:48 on June 26, 2025 / Last updated at 23:48 on June 26, 2025 / / Americas, Carbon Taxes, Mexico, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary

As the Brazilian government moves slowly to regulate its ETS, other Latin American countries are watching closely, with its success likely to serve as a reference point for the region, an expert told Carbon Pulse on the sidelines of a conference this week.
As the Brazilian government moves slowly to regulate its ETS, other Latin American countries are watching closely, with its success likely to serve as a reference point for the region, an expert told Carbon Pulse on the sidelines of a conference this week.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.