WCI Markets: Benchmark CCAs surpass $28 as market anxiety eases, WCAs extend gains

Published 01:31 on / Last updated at 01:31 on / Chris Ward, Bijeta Lamichhane and Brandon Mulder / Americas, Canada, US

Benchmark California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices rose above $28 amid fading fears of federal risks and bullish signals, while Washington Carbon Allowance (WCA) values recorded multi-year highs on constrained permit supply.