FEATURE: Japan’s AZEC under fire for prolonging fossil fuel use, undermining Southeast Asia’s climate goals
Published 14:16 on June 26, 2025 /
Last updated at 14:16 on June 26, 2025 /
Nikita Pandey / Asia Pacific, China, Japan, Other APAC, South Korea
The Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC) initiative promised decarbonisation across Asia, but experts warn its gas-heavy focus risks locking Southeast Asian nations into costly and volatile fossil fuel pathways.
