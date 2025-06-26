Australia’s NSW to establish Net Zero Plan in response to recommendations
Published 11:09 on June 26, 2025 /
Last updated at 11:15 on June 26, 2025 /
Helen Clark / Asia Pacific, Australia
New South Wales confirmed Thursday the state is on track to miss its near term GHG emissions reduction target in a formal response to a recent Net Zero Commission report, and will establish a strategy and give more power to its environmental authority in order to meet its legislated climate goals.
New South Wales confirmed Thursday the state is on track to miss its near term GHG emissions reduction target in a formal response to a recent Net Zero Commission report, and will establish a strategy and give more power to its environmental authority in order to meet its legislated climate goals.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.