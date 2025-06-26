Asia Pacific > Australian duo plans novel hydrogen-diesel displacement carbon credit project

Australian duo plans novel hydrogen-diesel displacement carbon credit project

Published 08:08 on June 26, 2025 / Last updated at 08:08 on June 26, 2025 / / Asia Pacific, Australia, Voluntary

Two small Australian companies are hoping to generate carbon credits and sell them on the voluntary market by reducing diesel use at mine sites to avoid greenhouse gas emissions.
