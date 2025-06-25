Americas > Democratic states take aim at Trump administration’s legal rationale for grant termination

Democratic states take aim at Trump administration’s legal rationale for grant termination

Published 23:57 on June 25, 2025 / Last updated at 23:57 on June 25, 2025 / / Americas, US

A group of US states is asking a federal court to define the legal meaning of a single clause within a regulation that the Trump administration has relied upon to cancel hundreds of Congressionally-approved grants, including those funding climate and clean energy programmes.
A group of US states is asking a federal court to define the legal meaning of a single clause within a regulation that the Trump administration has relied upon to cancel hundreds of Congressionally-approved grants, including those funding climate and clean energy programmes.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.