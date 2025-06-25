Burying forest waste unlocks a large-scale CDR opportunity to reach net zero in US -study

Published 22:22 on / Last updated at 22:36 on / Iulia Gheorghiu / Americas, Nature-based, US, Voluntary

Academic research established that burying woody debris from forests for 100 years could keep as much as 769 billion tonnes of CO2 from the atmosphere between 2025 and 2100, and the carbon removal (CDR) solution can be further maintained for thousands of years.