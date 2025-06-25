EMEA > LCAW25: Regulation critical to scaling industry decarbonisation beyond pilot phase

LCAW25: Regulation critical to scaling industry decarbonisation beyond pilot phase

Published 17:48 on June 25, 2025 / Last updated at 17:48 on June 25, 2025 / / EMEA, Voluntary

The decarbonisation of hard-to-abate sectors like steel and cement is no longer confined to roadmaps and pilot plants – but regulatory intervention is now essential to unlock scale, experts said at a London event on Wednesday.
The decarbonisation of hard-to-abate sectors like steel and cement is no longer confined to roadmaps and pilot plants – but regulatory intervention is now essential to unlock scale, experts said at a London event on Wednesday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.