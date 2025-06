LCAW: Outcome bonds set to launch to preserve intact forests in remote locations

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here

A global non-profit expects to soon launch as many as three outcome bonds linked to maintaining the ecological integrity of remote rainforests far from corporate supply chains, which otherwise fall outside the scope of the voluntary carbon market, an event heard in London on Wednesday.