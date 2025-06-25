Africa > LCAW: Outcome bonds set to launch to preserve intact forests in remote locations

LCAW: Outcome bonds set to launch to preserve intact forests in remote locations

Published 18:28 on June 25, 2025 / Last updated at 18:28 on June 25, 2025 / / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary

A global non-profit expects to soon launch as many as three outcome bonds linked to maintaining the ecological integrity of remote rainforests far from corporate supply chains, which otherwise fall outside the scope of the voluntary carbon market, an event heard in London on Wednesday.
