Ethiopia to mobilise over $3 bln via clean cooking roadmap
Published 15:47 on June 25, 2025 /
Last updated at 15:47 on June 25, 2025 /
Nikita Pandey / Africa, EMEA, Voluntary
The government of Ethiopia has launched a national clean cooking roadmap aimed at mobilising more than $3 billion to expand the access to clean cooking solutions to more than 76% of the population, an estimated 91 million people, by 2035.
The government of Ethiopia has launched a national clean cooking roadmap aimed at mobilising more than $3 billion to expand the access to clean cooking solutions to more than 76% of the population, an estimated 91 million people, by 2035.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.