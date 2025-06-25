Africa > Ethiopia to mobilise over $3 bln via clean cooking roadmap

Ethiopia to mobilise over $3 bln via clean cooking roadmap

Published 15:47 on June 25, 2025 / Last updated at 15:47 on June 25, 2025 / / Africa, EMEA, Voluntary

The government of Ethiopia has launched a national clean cooking roadmap aimed at mobilising more than $3 billion to expand the access to clean cooking solutions to more than 76% of the population, an estimated 91 million people, by 2035.
