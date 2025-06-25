Carbon markets alone will not help biochar scale, developer says
Published 11:32 on June 25, 2025 /
Last updated at 11:32 on June 25, 2025 /
Mark Tilly / Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Nature-based, US, Voluntary
The head of a large US biochar producer told an Australian conference Wednesday that government subsidies and policy support will be needed to scale the industry, saying demand for carbon removal credits will not be enough.
