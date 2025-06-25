EMEA > Over half of EU countries urge ETS2 reforms to keep prices in check

Published 10:05 on June 25, 2025 / Last updated at 11:41 on June 25, 2025 / / EMEA, EU ETS

Sixteen EU member states have issued a joint warning over the risk of rapid price increases in the upcoming Emissions Trading System for buildings and road transport (ETS2), urging the European Commission to swiftly consider a package of reforms to safeguard public acceptance ahead of the scheme’s planned 2027 launch.
Sixteen EU member states have issued a joint warning over the risk of rapid price increases in the upcoming Emissions Trading System for buildings and road transport (ETS2), urging the European Commission to swiftly consider a package of reforms to safeguard public acceptance ahead of the scheme’s planned 2027 launch.


