Euro Markets: Midday Update
Published 12:33 on June 25, 2025 /
Last updated at 12:33 on June 25, 2025 /
Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
European carbon prices slumped on Wednesday morning as traders finalised their positions ahead of the expiry of June options later in the day, with selling interest picking up as prices weakened after the daily auction, while oil and gas prices advanced modestly after several days of volatility appeared to be nearing an end.
