EMEA > Euro Markets: Midday Update

Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:33 on June 25, 2025 / Last updated at 12:33 on June 25, 2025 / / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

European carbon prices slumped on Wednesday morning as traders finalised their positions ahead of the expiry of June options later in the day, with selling interest picking up as prices weakened after the daily auction, while oil and gas prices advanced modestly after several days of volatility appeared to be nearing an end.
European carbon prices slumped on Wednesday morning as traders finalised their positions ahead of the expiry of June options later in the day, with selling interest picking up as prices weakened after the daily auction, while oil and gas prices advanced modestly after several days of volatility appeared to be nearing an end.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.