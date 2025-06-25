EMEA > INTERVIEW: Rockwool CEO warns of social risks linked to EU ETS2

INTERVIEW: Rockwool CEO warns of social risks linked to EU ETS2

Published 10:14 on June 25, 2025 / Last updated at 10:14 on June 25, 2025 / / EMEA, EU ETS

The head of insulation giant Rockwool is urging EU policymakers to tread carefully as they implement the new Emissions Trading System for road transport and heating fuels (ETS2), warning that the scheme risks triggering social backlash if not paired with strong incentives and clear communication for homeowners.
The head of insulation giant Rockwool is urging EU policymakers to tread carefully as they implement the new Emissions Trading System for road transport and heating fuels (ETS2), warning that the scheme risks triggering social backlash if not paired with strong incentives and clear communication for homeowners.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.