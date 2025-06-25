OECD urges govts to tackle greenwashing, influence demand in carbon markets
Published 11:06 on June 25, 2025 /
Last updated at 11:06 on June 25, 2025 /
Arshreet Singh / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Voluntary
Governments must play a larger role in carbon credit markets by stepping up efforts to reign in greenwashing while boosting demand, according to an OECD working paper released Wednesday that examined how policymakers can enhance integrity.
Governments must play a larger role in carbon credit markets by stepping up efforts to reign in greenwashing while boosting demand, according to an OECD working paper released Wednesday that examined how policymakers can enhance integrity.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.