Africa > Japanese developer to expand biochar production, create credits in Africa

Japanese developer to expand biochar production, create credits in Africa

Published 05:28 on June 25, 2025 / Last updated at 05:28 on June 25, 2025 / / Africa, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Nature-based, Voluntary

A Japanese project developer has received government support to expand its presence in Africa, where it aims to create carbon credits from improving soil through biochar production.
A Japanese project developer has received government support to expand its presence in Africa, where it aims to create carbon credits from improving soil through biochar production.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.