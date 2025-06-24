Americas > Michigan lawmakers propose regulatory framework for carbon sequestration

Michigan lawmakers propose regulatory framework for carbon sequestration

Published 21:43 on June 24, 2025 / Last updated at 21:43 on June 24, 2025 / / Americas, US

A group of bipartisan Michigan state senators introduced a suite of bills aimed at establishing a regulatory framework and permitting process for carbon sequestration projects in the state.
