EMEA > European utilities still earning billions in subsidies for gas-fired power capacity -report

European utilities still earning billions in subsidies for gas-fired power capacity -report

Published 23:01 on June 25, 2025 / Last updated at 12:35 on June 25, 2025 / / EMEA

A group of 10 European utilities have secured €21.4 billion worth of contracts over the past decade for their gas-fired power plants through government-backed support schemes for back-up power capacity, according to a report published Thursday.
A group of 10 European utilities have secured €21.4 billion worth of contracts over the past decade for their gas-fired power plants through government-backed support schemes for back-up power capacity, according to a report published Thursday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.