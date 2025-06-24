Africa > Cameroon to start work on carbon tax policy design in July

Cameroon to start work on carbon tax policy design in July

Published 15:22 on June 24, 2025

Cameroon is set to begin designing a national carbon tax policy in July, in a bid to limit emissions growth and mobilise revenues for climate action.
