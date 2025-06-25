Companies ink world’s largest deal for soil carbon credits from grassland project in Mexico
Published 00:01 on June 25, 2025 /
Last updated at 13:38 on June 24, 2025 /
Paddy Gourlay / Americas, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary
At least 500,000 soil carbon credits have been snapped up in the world’s largest offtake deal for the sector of the voluntary market to date, although the volume could rise to 900,000, it was announced Wednesday.
At least 500,000 soil carbon credits have been snapped up in the world’s largest offtake deal for the sector of the voluntary market to date, although the volume could rise to 900,000, it was announced Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.